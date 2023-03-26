New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays has died

Deb Hays (Courtesy: New Hanover County Government)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays died on Saturday, the county announced in a news release.

“This is a shock for all of us and is a tremendous loss for this board and all of New Hanover County,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark. “Deb was a long-time community advocate, a dedicated public servant, a friend and colleague, and – above all – a loving and proud mother and grandmother. She devoted her life to serving and helping others and cared deeply about this community. She will be greatly missed, and our prayers go to her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Commissioner Hays has served New Hanover County since December 2020. She was a realtor with Intracoastal Realty and involved in numerous local, state, and national committees.

New Hanover County flag on all buildings will be lowered Monday through the period of mourning and celebration of her life.

Commissioner Hays likely suffered from a massive heart attack, the county wrote, but there are no other details to share at this time.