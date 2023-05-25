New Hanover County Commissioner visits Raleigh to speak with state level representatives on local issues

COURTESY: NEW HANOVER COUNTY

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — New Hanover County Commissioner Dane Scalise spent time in Raleigh this week to discuss important local issues with state level representatives.

One of them being mental health and substance abuse in New Hanover County.

“We’ve put skin in the game. We did not wait for the state to fund us when we’re talking about, ‘The Healing Place’, we took action on that as a county. We think we’ve charted a path forward that makes sense, and so we’re trying to explain to folks this is the way that you have to address this, you have to face it head on,” said Scalise on the issue.

Another issue he discussed was Chemours and having clean drinking water.

“We need the state to stay very attunly focused on this issue. We’ve got to not only think about the folks that are on CFPUA, but we’ve also got to think about the private well owners that are out here and ultimately, we’ve got to make a choir that we can have the cleanest and best water for the people in our community,” Scalise said.

Scalise also brought up the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge and says the conversation went well.

“I thought that there was a recognition by the governor’s office that this is something that needs to be addressed, they asked us to be open about the options that are out. Of course, we will be open to the options out there, but we will need help from the governor, we will need help from the DOT to solve these issues moving forward,” Scalise explained.