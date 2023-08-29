New Hanover County Commissioners and local agencies discuss plans for growth and traffic within the county

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) –Plans for current and future needs of infrastructure, traffic and growth were discussed at the New Hanover County Government Center on Tuesday.

New Hanover County Commissioners met with the NCDOT, New Hanover County Planning Board and Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization to discuss current and future projects in the county.

“Talk about what we’re doing here in New Hanover County. Obviously, it’s very important for us to make sure that the public has the opportunity to understand what goes into the process of talking about development, growth in this area,” said New Hanover County Commissioner Dane Scalise.

County leaders discussed long-term infrastructure, traffic and growth within the county.

Commissioner Dane Scalise says future development is important, but current projects shouldn’t be forgotten.

“It’s also talking about things like infrastructure projects that are already currently underway. Sometimes we don’t talk enough about that, we’re aware that we actually have some serious issues that folks talk to us about all the time when it comes to traffic. But we’ve got solutions that are already in process, already paid for,” Scalise said.

While all agencies do not see eye-to-eye on the best solution for county projects, all sides agree it’s important to push each other to get the best results for taxpayers.

Rebekah Roth, NHC Director of Planning, says it’s important for everyone to be in unison.

“It’s very important that the coordination that we have with our transportation partners, NCDOT and the WMPO, that it remains in sync. We want to make sure that clearly everybody understands the same information,” said Roth.