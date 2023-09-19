New Hanover County Commissioners appoint two former commissioners to Community Endowment Board

New Hanover Community Endowment (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — In a split decision, New Hanover County commissioners voted to appoint two former commissioners to the New Hanover Community Endowment Board.

Woody White and Pat Kusek were appointed to the Endowment Board.

Rob Zapple and Jonathan Barfield Jr. initially introduced a motion to reappoint Hannah Gage and Virginia Adams to the Endowment Board, but their motion was voted down by the other commissioners.

Dane Scalise then introduced a motion to appoint White and Kusek and voted to approved the motion, along with LeAnn Pierce and Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark.

The New Hanover Community Endowment was established from the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health in 2020.

As Commissioners at the time — White, Kusek, and Barfield voted to approve the sale, along with Julia Olson-Boseman.

Zapple was the only dissenting vote on the sale of the hospital to Novant.