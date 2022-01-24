New Hanover County commissioners approve community violence action plan

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — During Monday’s New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting, the board unanimously approved a $39.6 million community violence action plan and associated budget amendments to fund it.

“I am really pleased that we have a purposeful, well researched and well-thought-out plan with a goal of making an actual impact on community violence,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman. “Our community, our kids, and our families deserve to have equitable and easy access to resources, to live in a home where they feel safe, and to have the tools to be able to succeed. This plan is multi-pronged, it looks at specific areas of our community to make direct investments, and it offers opportunities for students and families who need it most.”

According to a news release, the county’s plan was informed by community stakeholder meetings, student focus groups, input from the public, a survey and informal communications, conversations with school personnel, administration, and law enforcement, as well as research into evidence-based programs, learning about community work already underway, and hearing from subject-matter experts.

The revenue sources approved in the plan will come from the county’s general fund balance and interest from the county’s revenue stabilization fund, as well as American Rescue Plan Act funding. Revenue sources will continue to be evaluated yearly as part of the county’s budget process utilizing of the county.

A detailed overview of the action plan and associated costs can be viewed here and a summary of the specific initiatives are outlined below: