New Hanover County Commissioners approved budget for Project Grace

(Photo: Cape Fear Developers)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) – The New Hanover County Commissioners have approved the budget for Project Grace.

The commissioners unanimously voted to approve the most recent development agreement that will not exceed $57 million. The previous agreement that was presented to the commissioners was over $60 million back in May of this year.

Project Grace will include a new downtown library, Cape Fear Museum and redevelopment of Chestnut, Grace and North Third St. The project has been in development since 2017.

New Hanover County Commissioners will discuss the project further and the debt associated with it at their next meeting on August 17th.