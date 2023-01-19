New Hanover County commissioners considering ban on homeless sleeping outside downtown locations

New Hanover County Commissioners are considering a ban on homeless sleeping in certain locations (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Commissioners are considering a ban on homeless people sleeping overnight on New Hanover County-owned property.

At their meeting on Monday, commissioners will hear a report about criminal activity, littering and the use of outdoor and parking deck areas as restrooms.

Commissioners will consider an amendment banning people from occupying, camping, sleeping or placing, erecting or utilizing any tents, cooking equipment or bedding between 10:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m.

It would also ban people from sleeping on county parking decks.