New Hanover County Commissioners deny 42+ acre rezoning request on Carolina Beach Road

New Hanover County Commissioners deny large rezoning request on Carolina Beach Road (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners denied a large rezoning request on Monday evening.

Property owner James Yopp with River Road Construction, LLC and Hoosier Daddy, LLC applied to rezone 29 parcels on more than 42 acres of land on Carolina Beach Road and Shiloh Drive north of Manassas Drive from R-15, Residential to (CZD) R-5, Residential Moderate High Density for 10 single-family residential lots and 327 residen5al townhomes with associated open space and amenity center.

Several residents from the area spoke out against the request during the public hearing.

Ultimately, commissioners voted four to one to deny the request because of the project’s density. Board Chair Bill Rivenbark cast the dissenting vote.