New Hanover County commissioners express concerns about Chemours’ well water sampling plan

The sign at the Chemours facility near Fayetteville (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners, along with Public Health Director David Howard, recently sent letters to North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality regarding Chemours’ proposed framework for sampling drinking water in New Hanover County.

New Hanover County says since NCDEQ has not formally accepted Chemours’ plan, county officials wanted to ensure that concerns were raised on behalf residents before the approval of the sampling and drinking water plan, which can be viewed on the Chemours website here.

The Board of Commissioners say Chemours is proposing to test private wells that are the primary source of drinking water on properties that are within half a mile of the Cape Fear River. Commissioners believe it is grossly inadequate and does not come close to extending the protections of the consent order.

“We request that your office carefully review Chemours’ plan, and offer a counter plan or directives that ensure New Hanover County’s residents are provided with the same level of protection that others nearby the plant receive,” the letter says in part.

The full letter from the Board of Commissioners can be viewed here; and Public Health Director David Howard’s letter can be viewed here.