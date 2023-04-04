New Hanover County Commissioners honor Deb Hays

Flowers laid across the dais where the late Commissioner Deb Hays typically sat (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Monday marked the first regular New Hanover County Board of Commissioners meeting since the sudden death of Deb Hays on March 25.

After serving the county since 2020, Commissioner Deb Hays died unexpectedly on March 25. In a news release, the county said she likely had a massive heart attack.

An arrangement of flowers was laid across the dais where Hays typically sat during Monday’s meeting. Board Chair Bill Rivenbark opened the meeting with a moment of silence, followed by a video tribute featuring an old interview where Hays spoke about serving the county.

Each commissioner had an opportunity to speak about Hays as a public servant and friend. When attempting to share his remarks, Rivenbark noticeably choked up. He passed his paper to Commissioner Jonathan Barfield to read on his behalf.

“This is incredibly hard and emotional and it still doesn’t seem possible or feel real,” Barfield read. “Deb did so much for this community and for all of us. I will always be grateful for her passion, the care she showed for every person, and her friendship. We have lost a really good one.”

After the meeting, Commissioner Rob Zapple shared a reminder that time is precious.

“If you’ve been thinking about doing something in your life and you’ve been putting it off for whatever reasons…don’t,” Zapple said. “Do something. Pick it up. Whether it’s with your spouse, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, or your dog. If you’ve been planning and you keep saying, ‘oh I’m too busy to do it.’ Don’t. Just do it.”

A tree planting ceremony and celebration of life is planned for Hays on Wednesday at 1 pm at Airlie Gardens.