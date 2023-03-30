Tree-planting dedication planned to celebrate life of Deb Hays

A tree planting dedication is planned for Deb Hays on April 5th (Photo: New Hanover County Government)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A tree-planting dedication and community gathering is planned for Deb Hays next month.

Hays died suddenly over the weekend.

The event will take place at Airlie Gardens on April 5th.

The dedication is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. with brief remarks, followed by the tree planting and blessing on the Bradley Creek Lawn.

All who knew former commissioner Hays are invited to attend.

Carpooling is requested, as parking will be very limited.