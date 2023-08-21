New Hanover County commissioners send letter asking Project Grace be added to LGC September calendar

Rendering of new library and Cape Fear Museum (CREDIT: CAPE FEAR DEVELOPERS)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An update has been provided on Project Grace.

The project involves the proposed development of a city block in downtown Wilmington for a new library and museum.

The building would be bordered by Grace, Second, Chestnut and Third Streets.

According to a spokesman for New Hanover County, State Treasurer Dale Folwell was not planning to put Project Grace on the Local Government Commission’s calendar next month.

Folwell did not like the location for the project, and did not feel the county should issue debt for the new building, but instead using cash on hand.

In response, New Hanover County commissioners sent a letter to Folwell and the Local Government Commission, outlining New Hanover County Commissioners’ reasons for moving forward with the project.