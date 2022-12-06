New Hanover County commissioners take oath of office, elect newcomer as vice-chair

LeAnn Pierce and Rob Zapple were sworn in on Dec. 5, 2022(Photo: New Hanover County)

LeAnn Pierce and Rob Zapple were sworn in on Dec. 5, 2022 (Photo: New Hanover County)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Re-elected Commissioner Rob Zapple and newly-elected Commissioner LeAnn Pierce took the oath of office during the New Hanover County commission meeting on Monday.

Zapple was first elected to the Board of Commissioners in 2014 and is now beginning his third term.

Pierce, the former mayor for the Town of Carolina Beach, is beginning her first term as a Commissioner. Pierce was elected to serve as vice-chair. Commissioner Bill Rivenbark was elected to serve as chair. They will serve in these roles until December 11, 2023.

Pierce and Rivenbark will serve as commissioners for the next four years, joining Deb Hays, Jonathan Barfield Jr., and Rivenbark on the board.