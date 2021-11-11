New Hanover County commissioners to take stance on military operations at ILM

Wilmington International Airport

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, New Hanover County commissioners will formally take a stance on the military operations at Wilmington International Airport.

Commission Chair Julia Olson-Boseman is proposing a resolution and that, if passed, would voice the county’s support behind the military’s use of ILM for refueling and training.

The resolution states its support for the operations which, “help ensure safety and contribute to the local economy.”

The noise created by the jets has led to complaints about the impact on tourism, the film industry, and the real estate market.