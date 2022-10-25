New Hanover County Emergency Response Team conducts marine boarding practice

The New Hanover County Emergency Response Team recently took part in practice exercises to prepare for possible emergency situations on the water (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Emergency Response Team recently took part in maritime emergency practice.

Members of the group trained in advanced entry techniques such as Maritime Tactical Boarding Procedures.

Local boats such as the CFCC Cape Hatteras research vessel are used for both ‘High Freeboard Hook and Ladder’ and ‘Low Freeboard’ insertion training.

The Sheriff’s Office says these exercises allow members to better serve the public in the event of an emergency on our many waterways and in the ocean.