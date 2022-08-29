New Hanover County Fire crews contain multifamily structure fire

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews responded to a multifamily residential structure fire earlier this afternoon and were quickly able to get the flames under control.

New Hanover County Fire with assistance from the Wilmington Fire Department were called to 1101 Boone Ln. around 2:07 this afternoon.

Crews says the fire was contained to a dryer in one of the duplex units.

There were no inquires reported from the incident.

The fire is currently under investigation by the New Hanover County Fire Marshal’s Office.