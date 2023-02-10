New Hanover County Fire Rescue dedicate newest fire truck
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue introduced the ‘newest member’ of their team on Thursday.
The department held a dedication for Engine 12, the group’s newest fire truck.
It features a clean cab concept for protective clothing and equipment that protects firefighters from potential toxins.
Crews say it also offers enhanced incident scene lighting, and more state-of-the-art technology that will help Fire Rescue continue to provide life-saving services to the community.