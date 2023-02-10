New Hanover County Fire Rescue dedicate newest fire truck

The newest engine for the New Hanover County Fire Rescue (Photo: New Hanover County Government)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue introduced the ‘newest member’ of their team on Thursday.

The department held a dedication for Engine 12, the group’s newest fire truck.

It features a clean cab concept for protective clothing and equipment that protects firefighters from potential toxins.

Crews say it also offers enhanced incident scene lighting, and more state-of-the-art technology that will help Fire Rescue continue to provide life-saving services to the community.