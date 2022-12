New Hanover County Fire Rescue hosting Holiday Storytime

New Hanover Fire Rescue is hosting a holiday event this Saturday (Photo: Kevin Dooley / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue is holding a special holiday event this Saturday.

The family-fun will offer fire safety and holiday activities from 10:00 a.m. through 12:00 p.m. on December 17th.

Holiday Storytime with Santa will take place at Wrightsboro Fire Station 11 on North Kerr Avenue.