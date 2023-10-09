New Hanover County Fire Rescue taking part in Fire Prevention Week

FILE - Brush fire (Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Fire Rescue is participating in Fire Prevention Week through October 14th.

The annual event aims to raise awareness about fire safety and prevention, through various engaging activities and educational initiatives.

“Fire Prevention Week is an excellent opportunity for our community to come together and learn about fire safety,” said Fire Rescue Chief Donnie Hall. “Our team is dedicated to protecting and educating our residents, and we look forward to engaging with families, students, and community members not just this week but on a continuous basis.”

Throughout the week, NHCFR will host several events to educate the public, especially children, about fire safety. Fire trucks will be on display at Anderson Elementary, Bellamy Elementary, Children’s Cottage, Anchor Weekend Preschool and Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores allowing families to learn about fire safety tips and get up close with this life-saving equipment.

NHC Fire Rescue encourages everyone to take advantage of these educational events during Fire Prevention Week and prioritize fire safety in their homes and daily lives.