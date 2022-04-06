New Hanover County first responders discuss fire safety at informational session

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County’s Emergency Management and New Hanover County Fire and Rescue held an information session on fire safety on Wednesday.

The “Lunch and Learn” was held virtually mid-day in preparation for National Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on May 7.

Those who attended learned ways to reduce fire risks around the house, like cutting back on the amount debris surrounding homes, and maintaining smoke alarms. There were also cooking safety tips.

“Just open conversation about what we all can do to be better prepared and –you know, kind of fall into that ready NHC mindset of being ready for a wide variety of emergencies in a comfortable process,” said Anna McRay, New Hanover County Emergency Management assistant director.

Over the course of the next few months, New Hanover County Emergency Management plans to hold “Lunch and Learn” sessions on hurricane season preparation, heat safety, and beach safety.