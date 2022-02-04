New Hanover County Health and Human Services moving COVID vaccination sites

The Independence Mall vaccine clinic’s last day will be held on Tuesday, February 8 and the HHS health clinic will stop providing COVID vaccines after the close of business on Friday, February 11 (note: all other regular functions of the health clinic will continue at the HHS building). The Pandemic Operations Center will open starting Monday, February 14 for COVID vaccinations and testing efforts.

“We’ve been working diligently to find highly qualified individuals to fill a variety of roles on the Pandemic Operations Team, and we’re very excited to begin serving our community by offering these valuable services all in one place,” said Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell. “We will have set days and times for vaccinations that will be separate from our days and times for testing efforts, to ensure we don’t have potential exposures of positive cases with people who are there to get their vaccine to be protected. This central location will be able to provide the best service for our residents and be a valuable resource for vaccinations, boosters and testing as we continue the fight against COVID-19.”

Vaccination Information

Beginning February 14, individuals looking to receive primary COVID-19 vaccine doses or boosters will be able to get these at the Pandemic Operations Center on the following days:

Mondays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fridays from 1-5 p.m.

Appointments to be vaccinated or boosted are encouraged and can be scheduled by visiting TakeMyShot.NC.gov. Walk-ups will also be accepted, but doses will be administered based on availability.

Testing Information

Beginning February 16, individuals interested in being tested for COVID-19 can receive a rapid test at the Pandemic Operations Center on the following days:

Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon

Appointments will be strongly encouraged, and a link to schedule a testing appointment will be shared next week. There will be a limited number of walk-up testing opportunities available on a first-come, first-served basis, however an appointment is strongly encouraged to guarantee a test can be administered.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines or testing, please contact the Coronavirus Call Center at 910-798-6800.

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine approved by FDA, rebranded as Spikevax

Earlier this week, the vaccine known as the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine received final approval by the FDA and will now be marketed as Spikevax for individuals 18 years or older. The Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine has been available under emergency use authorization for individuals 18 years of age and older since Dec. 18, 2020. Spikevax has the same formulation as the Moderna vaccine and is administered as a primary series of two doses, with a one-month difference between the first and second does.

COVID-19 Community Data, as of February 3:

New Hanover County’s percent positivity over the past 14 days is 36.6 percent (this represents positive Molecular (PCR) tests as a percent of total PCR tests performed countywide).

Over the past 14 days, 5,145 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county which is an average of 367.5 cases per day.

According to NHRMC, as of January 31, the average daily number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized over the previous week was 115. Across the state, 68.21 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 78.79 percent of patients in the ICU with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to NCDHHS.

Approximately 146,458 residents (about 62 percent) have been vaccinated with two doses or one dose of J&J, and 75,175 residents (about 32.1 percent) have been vaccinated with one booster or an additional dose.

View additional COVID-19 information and data at Health.NHCgov.com.