New Hanover County HHS program helps households pay energy bills during the cold months

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Health and Human Services is accepting applications to help families cover their heating expenses during winter to early spring.

Applications for the federally-funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program provides a one-time annual utility payment are open through March 31, or until funds are out.

Payment amounts are based on household size and income, and payment from the program will be made directly to the heating company.

“We do think that we can reach more people than have applied, and so we encourage everybody that has questions or may think they apply, to apply or to give us a call and let us do an application over the phone and try to get them approved for the program,” said Vanell Walker, New Hanover County Assistant Social Services Director.

To be eligible for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program a household must: