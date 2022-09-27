New Hanover County holding information sessions on proposed quarter-cent transportation tax

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County will be partnering in the community to hold several pop-up information sessions for the quarter-cent transportation sales tax that will be on the November ballot.

The pop-up sessions will provide an opportunity for residents to ask questions and learn more about what the sales tax is and the initial trails and transit priorities it would help fund. All events are free to attend.

Below are the current pop-up information sessions scheduled:

Senior Resource Center Ice Cream Social

When: Thursday, September 29, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Senior Resource Center, 2222 College Road

What: Enjoy free ice cream, share feedback with the Senior Resource Center about the programs and activities offered, and learn about the quarter-cent transportation sales tax. Registration is not required.

Pine Valley Library Storytime

When: Wednesday, October 5, 10-10:30 a.m.

Where: Pine Valley Library, 3802 South College Road

What: Families with kids 6 and under will enjoy a transportation-themed Storytime outside with Mr. Scooter, including books, music and activities, and learn about the proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax. A Wave Transit trolley or van will also be in the parking lot for families to visit. Registration opens September 28 and can be found here .

Wave Transit Fall Festival

When: Friday, October 14, 9 am-3 pm

Where: Forden Station, 505 Cando Street

What: Attendees can drop in any time during the event and enjoy kids’ activities, a farmer’s market, community resources, learn about the proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax, and purchase lunch from CheezBoss food truck.

Northeast Library Storytime

When: Thursday, October 20, 10:15-10:40 a.m.

Where: Northeast Library, 1241 Military Cutoff Road

What: Families will enjoy a transportation-themed Storytime with books, music and activities, and also learn about the proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax. A Wave Transit trolley or van will also be in the parking lot for families to visit. Registration is not required. Learn more about Storytime here .

Northside Food Co-op Community Dinner

When: Thursday, October 20, 6-8 p.m.

Where: 1019 Princess Street

What: Attendees can attend and enjoy the fellowship of the Co-op’s community dinner and learn about the proposed quarter-cent transportation sales tax. Registration is not required, but donations and volunteers ( sign up here ) are welcome. Call 910-260-4464 for more information about the community dinners or to help.

The quarter-cent transportation sales tax on the November ballot could help expand trails and sidewalks, create safer intersections, modernize transit, and provide greater mobility for our community, according to a news release from New Hanover County. For visitors, commuters, and residents, the sales tax would be 25 cents for every $100 spent in New Hanover County and would not apply to items like fuel, prescriptions, and most groceries.