New Hanover County Library offering free tutoring

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– With school officially back in session… the New Hanover County Library is offering a resource to students who need a helping hand with their studies.

The library is partnering with tutor.com to offer free help to New Hanover County students in grades kindergarten to 12th grade, or anyone who is a library card holder.

There are tutors in every subject area from reading and writing, to precalculus.

There are even Spanish-speaking tutors.

The Child Services Coordinator at the New Hanover County library says they’re glad to be able to provide such a valuable learning tool.

“Tutors have degrees in their subject area. They’re completely certified, background checked for safety, and then the sessions are recorded, so it’s instant messaging on the computer screen with the tutor, you go in and choose your grade and subject area,” said Susan DeMarco, Children Services Coordinator.

The tutors also offer career coaching, which includes resume reviews, cover letter help, and practice interview sessions.

If you are interested in the free tutoring, you can click here to schedule a free session.