New Hanover County man accused of using escort website to lure women for human trafficking

Jesse Teal (Photo: NHSO)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man faces several charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a news release, the Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task Force that consists of law enforcement members from the FBI, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Human Trafficking investigation in Wilmington and the surrounding area.

This investigation began when a man, later identified as Jesse Lonzo Teal, 70, posted advertisements to an escort website seeking women to be their “sugar daddy.”

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the Coastal Carolina Human Trafficking Task force interviewed several victims who engaged in commercial sex arranged by Teal for his benefit. Some advertisements picturing the victims were located on known websites used to traffic victims.

Teal was arrested on November 29 at his home on 12 charges related to Human Trafficking.

Then, on Monday, Teal was served with 16 new charges related to this investigation. They include 7 counts of 1st degree exploitation of a minor, 7 counts of 3rd degree exploitation of a minor, 1 count of 2nd degree exploitation of a minor and 1 count of Patronizing a minor.

Teal is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secure bond.

If you have any information regarding this investigation call the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 798-4260.