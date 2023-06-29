New Hanover County man arrested on charges of death by distribution

William McKinley Huckaby has been arrested on drug charges (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has been arrested on drug charges.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office investigated an overdose death earlier this month, identifying William McKinley Huckaby as a supplier of multiple illegal narcotics.

Huckaby was arrested on June 24th and charged with death by distribution as well as multiple felonies including trafficking methamphetamine.

Huckaby is in the New Hanover County detention facility under $1.525 million bond.