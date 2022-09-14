New Hanover County man arrested on charges of rape, sexual battery
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested in connection to alleged sexual offenses committed earlier this month.
According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez was arrested yesterday in connection to incidents that took place in Brunswick County.
Martinez has been charged with second degree forcible rape, sexual battery, assault on a female and resisting public officer.
He is being held under a $100,000 bond.