New Hanover County man arrested on charges of rape, sexual battery

45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez was arrested yesterday on multiple charges including rape (Photo: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested in connection to alleged sexual offenses committed earlier this month.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Ernesto Cruz Martinez was arrested yesterday in connection to incidents that took place in Brunswick County.

Martinez has been charged with second degree forcible rape, sexual battery, assault on a female and resisting public officer.

He is being held under a $100,000 bond.