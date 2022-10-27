New Hanover County man receives 118 years in prison for raping child, recording sex acts

Alfredo Duran-Rivas has been sentenced to 118 years in prison for raping a child and recording the acts (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has been sentenced to 118 years in prison for raping a child and recording the sex acts.

34-year-old Alfredo Duran-Rivas was found guilty of three counts of rape of a child, one count of statutory sex offense of a child, four counts of taking indecent liberties with children, five counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and five counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor in New Hanover County Superior Court on Thursday afternoon.

Based on an investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the evidence showed Duran-Rivas sexually abused a child on multiple occasions between July 24, 2017 and May 27, 2018. Duran-Rivas also filmed the sexual assaults and saved the recordings on two of his cell phones, according to the District Attorney’s Office.