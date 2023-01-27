New Hanover County man sentenced to life for 1988 murder up for parole

James Daniels is up for parole (Photo: New Hanover County Sheriff's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — An investigation is underway to see if a convicted murderer can be granted parole.

The case concerns James Daniels, who was convicted of 2nd degree murder in 1988 and sentenced to life in prison.

Investigators will look at the person — the facts of the case — all of which will be considered by a commission.

The commission will then make a final decision on if Daniels will get parole.

The state’s current sentencing law eliminated parole for crimes committed on or after October 1, 1994.