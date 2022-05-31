New Hanover County man to be retried for 2015 murder

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A case familiar to the Cape Fear case will be retried starting Wednesday.

Tyler Greenfield was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of shooting and killing Robert Scott, a former marine, in drug deal gone wrong back in 2015.

His sentence for his first-degree murder charge was overturned by the North Carolina Supreme Court back in 2020.

His retrial in New Hanover County Court will begin Wednesday with jury selection.