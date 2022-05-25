New Hanover County man wins $200,000 on scratch-off

Wilmington man wins $200K off of Sapphire 7's scratch off ticket (Photo: NCEL)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Steven Milligan of Wilmington tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Milligan bought his lucky Sapphire 7s ticket from the Gas Center on Market Street in Wilmington.

Milligan arrived at lottery headquarters Tuesday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

Sapphire 7s debuted in December with six $200,000 prizes. One $200,000 prize remains to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education.

For details on how $11.1 million raised by the lottery made a difference in New Hanover County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.