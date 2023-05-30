New Hanover County man’s parole case revoked

David Jordan (Photo: NCDPS)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A New Hanover County man has had his parole case revoked.

David Jordan has been in prison for more than three decades and was at one point scheduled to be released on March 4, 2024.

But new warrants for arrest regarding Indecent Liberties With a Child in the early 1980s have recently been issued.

As a result, Jordan’s parole case has been terminated.

His case will again be reviewed for parole purposes on January 6, 2024.