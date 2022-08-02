New Hanover County Medical Center has created a program that makes MRI’s less frightening for children

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– MRI’s tend to be frightening to children and usually cause for sedation. So New Hanover County Medical Center has come up with a plan to provide less fear and avoid anesthesia.

The new program is called ‘STARS’, which stands for ‘Supporting Try Awake Radiology Scan’

There are two different scanners at the hospital campus that allow children to watch movies and listen to music throughout their scan. There is also an option where the child has the ability to see their family outside of the scanner if they prefer.

The ‘STARS’ program actually makes children excited for their scans now as they have some fun choices to make. Child Life Specialist at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, Alicia Cesare, told us more.

“It has been really helpful for them in understanding more about what the needs are for their RI and most of the time they are very excited to choose a movie, their favorite color or some music.”

Cesare says that the noise the cameras make is always the most intimidating for children, so the movies and music drowning out the noise is an important aspect in the success of this project.