New Hanover County offering pop-up consulate services

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– New Hanover County is giving some new and long-time residents access to consulate services.

The county’s office of diversity and equity is partnering with Cape Fear Latinos to bring representatives from several Latin American consulates to its health and human services facility on greenfield street.

They will help expedite requests related to passports or visas, and address other concerns for citizens from the respective countries.

New Hanover County Chief Diversity and Equity Officer Linda Thompson says the demand for this service in our area is huge. Linda Thompson, Chief Diversity and Equity Officer New Hanover County.

“We have individuals that always need assistance. They need individuals who speak Spanish to be able to try to interpret and explain to them what they need. Sometimes it’s not that easy trying to make a phone call or doing it online. Being able to talk with individuals who represent those governments in person is vital,” said Thompson.

This weekend, representatives from El Salvador will be available for assistance. From June 26th to the 30th, representatives from the Mexican consulate will be available.

Below is the current schedule:

El Salvador Consulate Visit:

Location: Health and Human Services building, 1650 Greenfield Street

Dates and Times: Saturday, June 24, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., and Sunday, June 25, 8 a.m.-noon

No appointment is necessary to be seen and all services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis

Mexican Consulate Visit:

Location: Health and Human Services annex, 1507 Greenfield Street

Dates and Times: June 26-30, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Appointments are required and can be made online at https://citas.sre.gob.mx or by calling 424-309-0009

Discussions with additional consulates, including the Guatemalan consulate, are currently taking place to help more residents connect with officials from their country of origin.

Community members interested in these visits should also continue to monitor the New Hanover County Diversity and Equity website and New Hanover County on Facebook and Twitter for the latest information.