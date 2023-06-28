New Hanover County offering program to help individuals with mental illnesses and their families

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month and New Hanover County Health and Human Services is spreading awareness about a special program.

For the families of individuals suffering from Alzheimer’s or other mental illnesses, it can be difficult to take care of them around the clock.

That’s why the Department of Social Services has partnered with an adult daycare center to help.

Called Elderhaus o the Lake, the daycare provides activities for its members to do to keep both their minds and bodies active.

Robbin Nelson is the director of Elederhaus.

She said the program helps not just the individuals but their caretakers at home through a difficult situation.

“Respite is very important for caregivers,” Nelson said. “If they have to be home all day long, they can’t work, some people still need to work. So if they have to be home all day long, they can’t work, plus it’ll make you a little crazy having to stay home all day long. Some people need help and that’s what we’re here for.”

Currently, there are 5 spots available for the program at this time.

Sam Dwyer is the program manager. He said its as easy as calling to begin the application process.

“They can simply call the Department of Social Services and by contacting the Department of Social Services, they can ask for the adult day care program,” Dwyer said. “They will send you to me, Sean Dwyer or Chiquita Gooding Register who also helps manage that program and we will add you to the inquiry list. The inquiry list is simple, we just simply need a name, contact number, and an address and we’ll send letters out.”

Dwyer said it will take around 30 days for the process to be completed and is not covered by Medicare.

While it is a daily program, the daycare closes every day, meaning it is not a nursing home or assisted living.