New Hanover County officials prep for Hurricane Ian impacts

Tips for the public ahead of the storm

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)- With hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm, North Carolina state and county agencies and communities are preparing to feel some of its effects later this week.

Hurricane Ian is expected to pack a punch and in some form, the storm will be felt along the North Carolina Coast.

The biggest concern in our region is gusty winds and heavy rains, with a possibility of flash flooding according to state and town officials.

According to New Hanover County Emergency Management Asst. Director Anna McRay, advises everyone to remember basic concepts…

“Like turn around don’t drown, making sure that people are doing some basic simple prepared efforts at home, in addition to having a kit, making a plan and staying informed.”

According to McRay, they also anticipate some possible power outages.

“Just like with any landfilling hurricane there is also a possibility for tornadoes,” she said. “We’re encouraging people to triple-check their own family plan,” she said.

Meanwhile, Carolina Beach is preparing for heavy rain by already draining the lake, according to Carolina Beach Town Manager Bruce Oakley.

“We always pump out the lake, all of our stormwater ponds, around town, we start that process early this week,” he said.

According to Oakley, the town’s main concern is rainfall, Carolina Beach is expecting upwards of six inches of rain and maybe some tidal flooding.

Portions of Canal Drive on Wednesday are already closed on due to tidal flooding, and according to Oakley, more rain may only make things worse.

“We advise people to avoid Canal Drive during the next day or two, during the high tide area,” he said. “We expect some coastal flooding to come in and to keep the water pretty high in different locations, you know, move their cars to higher ground any trash cans and other items to remove in the area.”

Both state and town officials urge the public to stay home if possible.

More information is available here.