New Hanover County Planning Board approves rezoning request on Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Planning Board voted for approval unanimously on rezoning request (Z22-23) for a convenience store and 12 town homes.

The request will be voted on next by the New Hanover County Commissioners at a later date.

Some residents that live near the area where the rezoning would happen, spoke against the items proposed stating potential health concerns and a higher flow of traffic in the area.

The rest of the items proposed on the agenda are currently still being voted on and will be updated with those results on our website.