New Hanover County Public Library introduces holds locker, offering pickup option for books

The New Hanover County Public Library has a new pickup option at the Senior Resource Center (Photo: NHC Public Library)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center has a new holds locker.

Avid readers can now select “Senior Center” as your pickup location when placing a hold.

Once the hold is placed in the locker, you will receive a notification via email or text.

To retrieve your hold simply scan your library card to automatically unlock your locker.

You can contact the library at (910) 798-6300 with any questions.