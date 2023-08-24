New Hanover County Public Library introduces holds locker, offering pickup option for books
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Senior Resource Center has a new holds locker.
Avid readers can now select “Senior Center” as your pickup location when placing a hold.
Once the hold is placed in the locker, you will receive a notification via email or text.
To retrieve your hold simply scan your library card to automatically unlock your locker.
You can contact the library at (910) 798-6300 with any questions.