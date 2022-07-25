New Hanover County recognized with 10 National Achievement Awards

(Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — For the seventh straight year, New Hanover County has been honored by the National Association of Counties (NACo) with Achievement Awards that recognize various programs and initiatives aimed at improving customer service and quality of life for residents.

Over the last seven years, New Hanover County has received a total of 54 NACo Achievement Awards and this year brought home 10.

On Sunday, Vice Chair Deb Hays and Commissioners Rob Zapple and Bill Rivenbark were presented the awards as part of NACo’s annual conference in Denver.

Every year, NACo’s Achievement Awards Program recognizes county government programs that help build, sustain and enhance healthy, safe and vibrant communities. These national honors are given in 18 categories that reflect the vast and comprehensive services that counties offer.

New Hanover County’s 10 awards were spread out over six departments, with Health and Human Services earning five honors. Below is a list of the programs and services that received these distinctions and videos highlighting the awards can be viewed here: