New Hanover County releases holiday recycling guide

It's important to know what holiday items can be recycled (Pixabay)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — You’ll likely be left with lots of trash over the next several days as you unwrap numerous gifts from family and friends.

But do you know what can be recycled and what can’t be?

New Hanover County has released a guideline for holiday recycling to make it easier to know what’s okay to recycle.

Some items you CAN recycle include: Cardboard or paper boxes, gift wrap, paper gift bags, holiday cards and envelopes (as long as it’s non-metallic and has no glitter or embellishments), along with old gadgets and electronics.

In addition, you can drop off undecorated Christmas trees and natural décor at Wilmington Home Depot location of the NHC landfill beginning December 26th.

Some items you CAN NOT recycle include: String lights, tinsel, bubble wrap, cellophane, ribbons and bows, and foam packaging.