How to recycle discarded fresh-cut Christmas tree in the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many cities and towns across the Cape Fear will offer curbside pickup of discarded fresh-cut Christmas trees in the next several weeks. If your location is not listed below, check with your local county waste management department.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY

The Carolina Shores town hall will be closed Friday, December 23 thru Tuesday, December 27 but the Recycle Center will operate on its normal schedule. Please keep swales and ditches clean by discarding Christmas trees at the Recycle Center.

ONSLOW COUNTY

The Town of North Topsail Beach and local volunteers will coordinate an effort to collect used Christmas trees for the purpose of rebuilding the town’s berms/dunes. Pine trees act as a natural sand fence by collecting sand & nourishing vegetation. For additional information on prior successful projects, please visit this page: https://www.coastalreview.org/2017/01/old-christmas-trees-can-build-new-dunes/

NEW HANOVER COUNTY

The City of Wilmington Recycling & Trash collection services will NOT CHANGE scheduled collection days for the Christmas holiday. Please have carts out before 6 a.m. on your regular service day. All City offices will be closed Friday, December 23, Monday, December 26 & Tuesday, December 27. Appointment collections (bulky, metal, or electronic items) for Friday 12/23 through Wednesday 12/28 must be scheduled before 4 p.m. Thursday, December 22. Call 910.341.7875 with any questions or appointment needs.

The City of Wilmington will observe the New Year’s Holiday on Monday, January 2. City Recycling & Trash Services will collect Monday, January 2nd routes on Wednesday, January 4. Monday customers should have their carts out before 6 a.m. Wednesday (the evening before collection is best practice).

All City offices and New Hanover County Landfill will be closed Monday, January 2. Appointment services such as bulky, metal, or electronics pick-up for Tuesday, January 3, must be scheduled before 4 p.m. on Friday, December 30. Call 910.341.7875 with any questions or appointment needs.

PENDER COUNTY

Pender County’s convenience centers in Rocky Point and Hampstead will accept discarded fresh-cut Christmas trees beginning Jan. 2 through Jan. 16, 2023. No ornaments or lights are permitted on the trees when dropping off at the Rocky Point Convenience Center located at 16232 NC Hwy 210 or the Hampstead Convenience Center located at 250 Transfer Station. The Rocky Point Convenience Center is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily, and closed on Sundays and Wednesdays. The Hampstead Convenience Center is open Sundays, 1-7 p.m. and Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All Pender County Solid Waste Convenience Centers and Solid Waste Transfer Center will be closed on Christmas Day.

If you have information about your municipality’s tree disposal rules, send them to newsroom@wwaytv3.com.