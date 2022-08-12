New Hanover County road closing next week for pipe replacement

WRIGHTSBORO, NC (WWAY) — A section of Oakley Road in New Hanover County is scheduled to close on Monday for about two weeks.



The N.C. Department of Transportation maintenance staff plans to close the roadway between August 15th and August 26th to replace a drainage pipe.



Oakley Road will be closed between both outlets of Oakley Circle, so drivers will be detoured onto Bountiful Lane and Oakley Road (loop) to access either side of the closure.



NCDOT encourages drivers to be mindful of detour and crews working in the roadway.