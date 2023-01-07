New Hanover County School Board discusses 100 days plan

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School Board met Friday for its first retreat since November’s election.

The main focus during the meeting was to discuss the 100 days plan.

Parental rights, increasing student achievement, safety, and the format of school board meetings were some of the topics the board touched on.

There weren’t any decisions made or votes cast in the meeting but the group did agree on a few things – getting along and trying to figure out a way to give the public more opportunities to have their voices heard.

Pete Wildeboer is the New Hanover County School Board Chairman.

“The first thing we talked about was board norms, so we can get the whole board working together and you know, we’re are not always going to agree, we’ve said that every time, but we can be respectful,” he said. “We talked about things that are all about improving the education of our students.”

The board will resume discussions in their regular board meeting on Tuesday.