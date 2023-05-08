New Hanover County Schools announce Educator of the Year awards

The Teach of the Year awards have been announced for New Hanover County Schools (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Educator of the Year awards for New Hanover County Schools have been announced.

Nikki Karnes of Masonboro Elementary School was named Elementary Educator of the Year. Clary French of Williston Middle School was awarded Middle School Educator of the Year. Fatima Sail of Ashley High School received the award for High School Educator of the Year.

In addition to the individual awards, NHCS announced two overall awards for Teacher and Principal of the Year.

Christianne May from Castle Hayne Elementary School was named Principal of the Year. Fatima Sail from Ashley High School was named Overall Educator of the Year.

“These educators represent the best of our school district, and we are grateful for their hard work and dedication,” said Dr. Charles Foust, Superintendent of New Hanover County Schools. “Their commitment to their students and their schools inspires us all.”