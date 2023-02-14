New Hanover County Schools announce ‘Rookie of the Year’ teacher

NEW HANOVER COUNT, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools have announced their 2023 Rookie of the Year teacher.

Roland Grise Middle School teacher Kathryn Schoepf has received the honor.

Schoepf has been recognized for her exceptional work in transforming the CTE Coding program at Roland Grise Middle School. She has created an interactive and forward-thinking learning environment where students are able to develop real-world skills and work collaboratively.

The program provides an opportunity for beginning teachers to be recognized and valued by the community, which in turn inspires them to continue their work in education.