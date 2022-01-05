New Hanover County Schools Board reinstates mask mandate

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County School Board has voted to reinstate a mask mandate in schools, effective Thursday.

The mandate applies inside all schools buildings, with the exception of active athletic participation.

The vote was 5-2 with Stefanie Adams, Judy Justice, Stephanie Kraybill, Hugh McManus, and Stephanie Walker supporting the decision and Pete Wildeboer and Nelson Beaulieu opposing it.

Justice said she was concerned that schools would have staffing issues if a mask mandate was not put in place, believing the spread of omicron would make positive tests more likely.

At one point, Wildeboer made a motion to suspend the vote until after the county’s Health and Human Services board had a chance to meet. The motion was seconded by Beaulieu. Adams opposed the motion, wanting a mask mandate put in effect immediately.

Wildeboer encouraged alternatives to a mask mandate, including making rapid testing available at schools similar to a an initiative put in place in Wake County.

The board also voted 5 to 2 in support of holding a hearing to discuss censuring board member Judy Justice. Board Chair Stephanie Kraybill says Justice has been accused of sharing confidential personnel information.

Justice asked if the matter could be resolved in a closed session meeting since it involved private information, but it was clarified that hearings such as this one must be held in public. The meeting will be held on Friday, January 14 at 3 pm.