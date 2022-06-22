New Hanover County Schools raises pay for non-teaching positions

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — Tuesday night, New Hanover County Schools approved its annual budget, including a raise for much of the staff.

Minimum wage for will get a bump for all classified staff to $15 an hour. This will affect all non-teaching staff assigned to positions that don’t require any certifications, like educational aides and janitorial staff.

Tuesday night’s New Hanover County Schools presentation also included a yearly bonus of $1,000 and a new pay scale.

“If you have three years of experience, so you come in either having the experience or you’ve worked with us for three years, you would be a 15 dollars and 92 cents an hour,” explained CFO Ashley Sutton.