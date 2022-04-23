New Hanover County Schools sees hundreds turn out for their career fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A career fair was held Saturday for New Hanover County Schools, with over 300 people from across the state and country attending the event.

New Hanover County Schools say they had applicants for teachers, mechanics, technology, child nutrition, special education and teacher assistants.

According to the schools, several individuals left with job interviews for next week, with nearly 30 highly qualified and sought-after applicants leaving with conditional contracts and were hired on the spot.

New Hanover County Schools say they’re happy with the turnout, with filling hard to fill vacancies like EC, secondary math, and science plaguing districts nationwide.