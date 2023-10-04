New Hanover County seeking applicants for boards and committees
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is seeking interested citizens to apply for appointments.
To provide opportunities for citizens to participate in county government, the following are available:
- New Hanover County Adult Home Care Community Advisory Committee
- New Hanover County Board of Adjustment
- Categories: Alternate, Regular
- New Hanover County Board of Mechanical Examiners
- Category: Class II Journeyman Mechanic
- New Hanover County Commission on African American History, Heritage, and Culture
- Categories: Education Community, Faith Community
- New Hanover County Cooperative Extension Advisory Council
- Category: Psychiatrist
- New Hanover County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council
- Categories: Business Community, Faith Community, Under Age 21
- New Hanover County Library Advisory Board
- Categories: Public Safety/Judicial, Education (pre-k thru 12)
- New Hanover County Plumbing Board of Examiners
- Category: Master Plumber
Applicants must reside in New Hanover County.
Applications can be obtained at the Board of Commissioners Office, located at the New Hanover County Government Center, 230 Government Center Drive, by calling 798-7149, or on the county’s boards & committees web page HERE.
The application deadline is November 3rd for consideration by the Board at the November 20th meeting.