New Hanover County seeking applicants for boards and committees

FILE - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is seeking interested citizens to apply for appointments.

To provide opportunities for citizens to participate in county government, the following are available:

Applicants must reside in New Hanover County.

Applications can be obtained at the Board of Commissioners Office, located at the New Hanover County Government Center, 230 Government Center Drive, by calling 798-7149, or on the county’s boards & committees web page HERE.

The application deadline is November 3rd for consideration by the Board at the November 20th meeting.