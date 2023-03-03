New Hanover County seeking input on new library planned for Northchase

The New Hanover County Public Library is adding a fifth branch (Photo: Pixabay/MGN)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — What do you want to see at the new library planned for Northchase? New Hanover County has launched a public survey for residents to provide feedback.

The survey is now open through March 31.

The county says the answers will be used to help shape the resources and services that will be prioritized at the Northchase location. You can take the survey online or by picking up and returning a paper copy at all county library locations.

In addition to the survey, two community engagement sessions on March 16 and 23 will be held for residents to learn more about the project and provide input about the new branch.

The first session will be in-person at the Northeast Library at 1241 Military Cutoff Road on March 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. You can register to attend the session here.

A second session will take place virtually on March 23 from 6-7:30 p.m. You can register for the virtual session here.

“We are so excited that the process of adding a fifth branch to our Public Library system in New Hanover County is underway and we look forward to making it easier for residents in the northern area of the county to access the resources we offer,” said Library Director Dana Conners. “Like all of our branches throughout the county, we want to make sure this location is providing the best possible service. The survey and engagement sessions are to help make sure our vision for the facility aligns with the community’s needs.”

The Northchase Library will be located a 4400 Northchase Parkway NE in Wilmington. It will be the county’s fifth location.

Design for the library will take place over the coming months, incorporating input from the community and library staff, with construction beginning in 2024. The new branch is expected to open in Spring 2025.

To take the survey, click here.